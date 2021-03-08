Why Prince Harry's Revelations About Dad Prince Charles Are So Shocking

Prince Harry's latest interview truly was full of surprises.
On Sunday, March 7, during a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, millions of people watched the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle share insight into their complicated relationship with the royal family.
While many were interested to hear more about Prince Harry's current bond with his brother Prince William, some royal experts were more intrigued to hear about the dynamics between Prince Charles and his youngest son.
"The insight into the relationship with Charles was most interesting to me," Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie exclusively shared with E! News. "Because in fact it was so opposite to the briefing and guidance regularly given by Clarence House and the palace about how Harry and Charles were still close. It was the palace that was often telling the press including myself that Charles was keen to fund and support Harry and Meghan." Clarence House handles inquiries about Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
During Sunday's interview, Prince Harry revealed he was cut off financially by the royal family. Fortunately, money from his late mother Princess Diana allowed him to move to California.
In addition, Prince Harry revealed that his father briefly "stopped taking my calls" once he requested to give up his position as a senior member of the royal family. "There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he's been through something similar," baby Archie Harrison's dad admitted to Oprah. "He knows what pain feels like and Archie's his grandson."
According to Omid, who hosts The HeirPod podcast, it's a different side of Prince Charles that many may not be familiar with. And for better or worse, Prince Harry's experiences will likely have consequences for the Prince of Wales.
As Omid explained, "I don't think that will really go, or be of any help to him, in his sort of image rehab journey that he's been on the past 20 years that has already taken a huge hit by the fourth season of The Crown."
Ultimately, the royal expert believes Princess Diana would be proud of Prince Harry for sharing his side of the story. And although the tabloid attention won't go away, perhaps the Duke of Sussex is one step closer to living a peaceful life in the United States with his growing family.
"If there's one thing Diana stood for, it was telling your truth and having a voice and making sure others have a voice," Omid explained. "So I think to see her son find his voice and be unafraid to use it when really everything is at stake, I imagine she would be incredibly proud."