Kate Middleton Makes International Women's Day Appearance Amid Meghan Markle Interview Claims

Kate Middleton is celebrating International Women's Day.

On March 8, the day after the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell conversation with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke to 21-year-old Jasmine Harrison, who recently earned the title of the youngest woman to complete a solo row across the Atlantic Ocean.

Middleton applauded Harrison, who finished the record-breaking 3,000-mile row on Feb. 20, saying "Well Jasmine that's just why I wanted to talk to you because you're such an inspiration to lots of young women out there."

Though the conversation was motivational, many people are awaiting Middleton's reaction or a general statement to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview. Specifically, the part of the chat where Markle recalled Middleton making her cry just before her wedding to Harry.

Meghan recalled, "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining—yes, the issue was correct—about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings."