Kate Middleton Makes International Women's Day Appearance Amid Meghan Markle Interview Claims

Kate Middleton is celebrating International Women's Day.
On March 8, the day after the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell conversation with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke to 21-year-old Jasmine Harrison, who recently earned the title of the youngest woman to complete a solo row across the Atlantic Ocean.
Middleton applauded Harrison, who finished the record-breaking 3,000-mile row on Feb. 20, saying "Well Jasmine that's just why I wanted to talk to you because you're such an inspiration to lots of young women out there."
Though the conversation was motivational, many people are awaiting Middleton's reaction or a general statement to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview. Specifically, the part of the chat where Markle recalled Middleton making her cry just before her wedding to Harry.
Meghan recalled, "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining—yes, the issue was correct—about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings."
She continued, "And I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn't make sense to not be just doing whatever—what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and what-not."
Markle went on to explain that Middleton did apologize with a gift, though it was not received until months after the incident.
"She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized," Markle added. "And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it. What was shocking was—what was that, six, seven months after our wedding?"
Later in the conversation, she noted that Middleton wasn't exactly allowed to set the record straight when the press twisted the facts and made it seem as though it was Markle who made Middleton cry.
"They wouldn't let her, because she's a good person," she said. "And I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't need to hate me."