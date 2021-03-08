The Queen's Gambit Is Being Transformed Into a Musical

PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX

On adapting the story for the stage, Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz said in a statement, "It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing The Queen's Gambit to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theater. Told through a brave and fresh point of view, audiences are already sharing in the friendship and fortitude of the story's inspiring women who energize and sustain Beth Harmon's journey and ultimate triumph. The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we're looking forward to moving the project forward."

In addition to Taylor-Joy, the Netflix miniseries stars Bill Camp, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram and more. Both Taylor-Joy and Camp are up for awards at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

