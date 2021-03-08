Olivia Jade Trolls Commenter Attempting to Ask About College Admissions Scandal

Watch : Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Returns to YouTube

According to Olivia Jade, collage is going well.

Nearly two years after her famous parents were arrested and charged in the college admissions scandal, the 21-year-old YouTuber was asked by an inquiring commenter on TikTok about college. Except, a quick spell check would have been beneficial.

"How's collage," the comment read.

"Thank you for asking. It's pretty good," Olivia replied in a video posted on March 7. "I actually love collaging. I'm working on this really f--king sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon. It's chef's kiss, beautiful work I've done."

Of course, it's clear the person was asking about college, which she has not attended since the scandal broke back in March 2019. As part of a plea agreement, Lori Loughlin ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud while her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. A month before the news about their agreement, court documents revealed photos of Olivia and her older sister Isabella Giannulli posing on an indoor rowing machine.