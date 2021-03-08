Meghan & HarryCritics' Choice AwardsKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansPhotosVideos

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and More Stars Celebrate International Women's Day 2021

Celebrate International Women's Day by reading messages from Kate Hudson, Priyanka Chopra, Kris Jenner, Gisele Bündchen and more stars.

Happy International Women's Day!

 The global celebration took place on Monday, March 8. The United Nations described the day as "a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities."

"The world has made unprecedented advances, but no country has achieved gender equality," the U.N. wrote on its website. "Fifty years ago, we landed on the moon; in the last decade, we discovered new human ancestors and photographed a black hole for the first time. In the meantime, legal restrictions have kept 2.7 billion women from accessing the same choice of jobs as men. Less than 25 percent of parliamentarians were women, as of 2019. One in three women experience gender-based violence, still. Let's make 2021 count for women and girls everywhere."

Several celebrities also took to social media to honor the women in their lives, celebrate their achievements and continue to fight for gender equality.

photos
Scroll on to read some of their messages.

Instagram
Kerry Washington

"On #InternationalWomensDay I'm feeling super grateful and appreciative of all these moments where I've been witness to 'women supporting women,'" she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos, including this star-studded selfie. "Moments that uplift me and fill me with so much joy and love. Tag your squad. And send them your LOVE. Today. In Women's History Month. and EVERY DAY."

She also shared a separate post including the names of women she's thinking about on International Women's Day, including Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland "and so many more."

"Thinking about these women who are not able to celebrate #internationalwomensday today," the Confirmation actress wrote. "Women who had so much love and energy and support to give. I am thinking of all of you, and your families. Join me today, #SayHerName and remember her story."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra

"It takes a VILLAGE. Behind everything I do, there is a team of smart, driven, talented, badass women supporting and championing me to be the best version of myself in all that I do," the Quantico actress wrote on Instagram, tagging the members of her "amazing" team of women. "To these women listed and to all the women who make me who I am, you know who you are, and I thank you. Here's to you, ladies!"

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon

"Women hold up the world. We are the authors, directors, and creators of our own stories & our collective history.⁠⁠ Today we celebrate supporting each other and fighting for change!" the Wild actress wrote, adding a list of "a few of the incredible organizations that fight for gender equality every day," including Girls Inc., Bumble, UN Women, Vital Voices and her production company Hello Sunshine. "Happy #InternationalWomensDay!"

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Kristen Bell

"Phenomenal women are walking around indiscriminately all around us," the Veronica Mars actress said. "It is not a rarity. They are everywhere! Two women who I admire greatly are Samantha Power and Stacey Abrams. Samantha and Stacey both have a pragmatic optimism that I find incredibly inspirational. They have big goals and smart strategies to achieve them. I'm so grateful to share a world with them."

 

Instagram
Gisele Bündchen

"When one woman raises she lifts all women around her," the supermodel wrote alongside a photo of herself with her 8-year-old daughter Vivian. "Happy International Women's Day! May we celebrate all the incredible woman that came before us paving the way for us to be where we are today. Let's celebrate our strengths and lift each other so we can continue to create a better world for the generations to come. I am so grateful to all the amazing women who have crossed my path. Thank you for inspiring me to grow. Sending so much love to all of you on our special day.
#sendinglove #equality #internationalwomensday."

Instagram
Jimmy Fallon

"Celebrating the women who raised us, cheered for us, challenged us, and trail blazed to create more opportunities for us—and more importantly, for our daughters," The Tonight Show host wrote alongside a childhood photo of him with his sister, Gloria Fallon, and their late mother, also named Gloria. "Proud to have grown up surrounded by amazing women—and to be a GIRL DAD now so I can help continue all the work our moms, grandmas, and sisters started. #WHMNBCU #IWD2021."

Instagram
Kris Jenner

"Happy International Women's Day!!" Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram alongside several photos of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, North West, Chicago West, Stormi Webster, Penelope Disick and her mom MJ. "Today we celebrate each other.. our strengths, our dreams, our resilience, our passion and our determination. I have the most incredible group of women around me.. my daughters, who I am so proud of as mothers and business women. My mom, who teaches and inspires us all! My friends, who have been there through all of life's experiences. My team, who share my mantra that nothing is impossible. Here to us, and to all women today! #InternationalWomensDay."

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"International Women's Day: celebrating all the women who keep me grounded and sane at times and also remind me that we have a wild side that should be nurtured and expressed," the Almost Famous actress wrote alongside a series of photos, including one of her holding the hand of her 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose. "What would I do without you?! Some ladies missing from this little slide show because there aren't enough slides. I'll take that as a great sign. Sending love to all women today! #internationalwomensday."

Instagram
Mark Consuelos

"Wishing a Happy International Women's day to these two spectacular women," he wrote alongside a photo of Kelly Ripa and their daughter Lola Consuelos. "So grateful to have you in my life, you inspire me beyond words. I love you @kellyripa & @theyoungestyung #internationalwomensday."

 

Instagram
Jonathan Van Ness

"Happy International Women's Day," the Queer Eye grooming guru wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his mother. "Mom has showed me it's possible to forge your own path since ‘87. To every women lifting up their loved ones here's to you."

Don Arnold/WireImage
Rita Ora

"Today is International Women's Day," the "Girls" singer wrote on Instagram. "There is no force greater than a group of unified women. Today, more then ever, we should highlight and celebrate the importance of women sticking together. To all the women that have inspired, uplifted, and given me hope, Thank You!! Happy #InternationalWomensDay #iwd2021 #iwd."

Instagram
Nicky Hilton

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the incredible women who have paved the way for us to be where we are today," she wrote alongside a photo of her daughters, Lily-Grace, 4, and Teddy, 3. "Cheers to all the wonderful women fighting for an even greater future for the women of tomorrow. These are tough times but our future is bright!"

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cindy Crawford

"Where would I be without strong women in my life?" the star wrote alongside a photo of herself with her fellow supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, ImanChristy Turlington Burns and Linda Evangelista. "Today we celebrate all the fearless women who paved the way for us—and our daughters.."

