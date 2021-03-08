Meghan & HarryCritics' Choice AwardsKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansPhotosVideos

Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra & More Share Women-Owned Brands You Should Know

The A-listers join Diane von Furstenberg share their favorite Amazon picks for International Women's Day

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling join Diane von Furstenberg on Amazon Live today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT to celebrate International Women's Day and amazing female-owned businesses. The trio will highlight some of their favorite skincare products, recommend books to read, dish on some spices to amp up the flavor of any recipe, and more during their discussion.

Check out through some of their most-loved products you'll wanna add to your cart below.

Lillie's of Charleston Mild/Hot Spice Combo

There's no need to decide between mild and spicy because you get both from this Lillie's of Charleston dry rub spice set. These spices are great with meats, seafood, vegetables, and and any other snack may need some extra spice. The products are gluten-free, sugar free, and zero calories.

$13
Amazon

Own It: The Secret to Life by Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg shares her insights on achieving success in her book Own It: The Secret to Life.

$15
Amazon

Unfinished: A Memoir by Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shares new insights on her childhood and rise to stardom in her memoir Unfinished.

$28
$17
Amazon

The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman

The Hill We Climb includes Amanda Gorman's Inauguration poem and a foreword written by Oprah Winfrey.

$16
$12
Amazon

Becoming by Michelle Obama

 Michelle Obama peels back the curtain on her life before, during, and after serving as the first lady of the United States in her autobiography Becoming.

$19
$15
Amazon

Nothing Like I Imagined by Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling's Nothing Like I Imagined is a collection of six hilarious stories that she wrote and narrated exclusively for Kindle Unlimited subscribers.

$6
Amazon

Bolden Clear Skin Clay Mask

The Bolden Clear Skin Clay Mask uses sulfur to clear up acne and prevent new breakouts from forming without irritating the skin. It absorbs excess oil to reduce the appearance of pores and reduces the redness/inflammation caused by breakouts. 

$18
Amazon

Luna Sundara Palo Santo Smudging Sticks

Cleanse the energy around you with these smudging sticks from Luna Sundara. Each stick is hand picked and sustainably harvested Peru.

$13
Amazon

Caffeinated Creamy Coffee Soft Candy

Stash these caffeinated candies in your purse so you'll always have a burst of energy on hand when you need it most.

 

$13
Amazon

Bluelene Revolutionary Anti-Aging Cream

This face cream works to increase collagen production, reduce hyperpigmentation, and lock in moisture using a Methylene Blue, a retinol alternative. It's cruelty-free and suitable for oil, combination, sensitive, normal, and dry skin types.

$30
Amazon

Now that's you're shopping, show support for these other female-led brands on International Women's Day!

