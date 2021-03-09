All the Times Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Were #CoupleGoals

A posh power couple.

Reality TV fans met Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills first premiered back in 2010, but at that point, the British couple had already been married for nearly 30 years.

Today, Lisa and Ken are going on 40 years together. In the time since they said "I do" just a few short months after meeting in London, they've welcomed two children, Pandora and Max, gone into business together and achieved great success as restauranteurs, founded their own non-profit organization and so much more. Most importantly, Lisa and Ken are fiercely loyal and have always been there for each other, whether it's through petty Vanderpump Rules drama or heartbreaking tragedy and loss.

They know how to have fun, too! The pair's banter is hilarious, and so are Lisa's constant jokes about their sex life.

Suffice to say, we love their love.