Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Opens Givenchy Fashion Show

Meadow Walker has found her calling on the runway.

On Sunday, March 7, the 22-year-old daughter of the late actor Paul Walker had the honor of opening the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show.

In the clip that she shared to her Instagram account, the budding model wore an oversized black blazer along with an asymmetrical black skirt and matching heels and tights. Her accessories included a black chain-link necklace and metallic earrings.

The star's hair complemented the look as well: a black bob with striking white streaks.

Meadow took to her social media to write about the experience. "Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21. Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY," she wrote. "Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx #givenchyfw21."

Along with sharing photos of her jaw-dropping look to her own social media accounts, she also took over multiple of Vogue's accounts.