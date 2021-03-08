Jason Sudeikis Gives a Sweet Shout-Out to His Ex Olivia Wilde at the Critics Choice Awards

And the winner goes to...
The 2021 Critics' Choice Awards is officially in full swing and the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood are lighting things up. On Sunday, March 7, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and celebs more brought the glitz and the glamour to the award show—both virtually and in-person at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Aside from the fabulous fashion, there was one moment during the ceremony that really stole the show: Jason Sudeikis' acceptance speech after he won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Apple TV's Ted Lasso. The show also won Best Comedy Series.
The comedian and actor thanked everyone for supporting the show and making it successful.
"A great number of you have been so vocal about your enjoyment of this show, and it's been very, very flattering," he began his speech. "We've greatly appreciated it, especially for a young television start-up like Apple... so thank you."
After, the former SNL star took a moment to shout-out his family and ex, Olivia Wilde, who he shares two kids with Otis Sudeikis, 6, and Daisy Sudeikis, 4. The heartfelt message came as a total surprise since the two broke up last November after 10 years together.
"I want to thank my kids, Daisy, Otis," he gushed. "I want to thank their mom, Oliva, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show."
Jason recalled a conversation he had with the Booksmart director. He remembered Olivia telling him, "'You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] love doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show.' I was like, 'Nah'... She was right."
Before signing off, Jason thanked his fans once more.
"It's been a whack ass year, and this thing has been a wonderful vessel to hear people's stories of forgiveness and redemption, healing and understanding," he shared, "it's really, really flattering to have an opportunity to share something... that means something to you guys. Know that that means a lot to us."
This isn't the actor's first award for his Ted Lasso show. Just last Sunday, he earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy.
"Wow, all right," he said, in disbelief. "Yeah, I mean, that's nuts. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. I mean, this is, for me the coolest thing that a group of, you know, like, that's nuts."
"So, I want to give a shoutout to everyone that I get a chance to act with on the show because they are incredible," he added. "Do they make me the best? No, but I know for a fact that they make me better. Better than I am, better than I thought I could be, better than, you know, than—you know, than anything I could do and so, I appreciate everybody looking out."
