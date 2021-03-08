Zendaya Expresses "Gratitude" Over Her "Incredible" SeeHer Award at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Zendaya continues to show up and show out!
On Sunday, March 7, the Euphoria actress lit up the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards with her incredible fashion and moving acceptance speech.
Ahead of the star-studded event, it was announced Zendaya would receive the SeeHer Award—which, as the ceremony describes, "recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape."
But when it finally came time for the 24-year-old star to accept the prestigious honor, which was presented to her by her Malcolm & Marie co-star John David Washington, she left viewers in awe with her touching message.
"I'm going to start by saying thank you so much to John David Washington incredibly lucky to have you as a friend, but also a scene partner," she began. "Thank you to the Critics Choice Association for this incredible honor and SeeHer. This means so much to me, I think, as I was thinking of things to say the only real thing I can think of is, is gratitude."
She continued, "This word kind of keeps coming to my mind, especially with the year that everyone has had to continue to be grateful for every single moment, big and small, to be grateful and for the people in our world and in our life, that make the work we do possible, to continue to make sure we hold on to our loved ones a little bit tighter, make sure we call them acknowledge them and tell them we love them. And, and take in moments like this and I absolutely would not be here if it weren't for the incredible women that have paved the way for me to be here so also extremely grateful for those women."
"So, yes, this is very very special," she concluded. "And thank you so so much. And not to reuse the word but I am incredibly grateful for this moment."
Just last month, the Critics' Choice Awards president raved over the actress and explained why she was perfect for this award.
"We are delighted to be presenting the award to Zendaya, who is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021," Nadine Karp McHugh said in a statement in February. "She is showing the next generation that you are never too young to use your voice to make a difference. Inspiring girls everywhere to see themselves in their full potential, Zendaya represents everything SeeHer is."
Past recipients of the award have been Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Gal Gadot and Claire Foy.
Of course, Zendaya could be going home with another Critics' Choice Award as she's nominated for Best Actress for Netflix's Malcolm & Marie. The former Disney Channel star previously opened up to E! News about the romance drama.
"Sometimes when you don't see the roles that you want, sometimes you gotta be a part of creating them," she explained in January. "So I'm grateful Sam [Levinson] wrote this movie for us."