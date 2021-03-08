Meghan Markle Reveals the Real Reason Her and Prince Harry's Son Archie Wasn't Given a Prince Title

Meghan Markle is setting the record straight.

The former Suits star didn't hold back when she and Prince Harry sat down for their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, March 7. During the couple's special, Meghan dropped a major bombshell, sharing that their 22-month-old son Archie Harrison wasn't given a prince title.

Back in May 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they chose for their little one to not have a royal title. Royal historian Marlene Koenig told E! News at the time that the decision wasn't entirely shocking, saying, "I am not surprised as Harry and Meghan want a 'normal' life for their kids."

However, when speaking to Oprah, Meghan pulled back the curtain and revealed the real reason her baby boy wouldn't hold a title. And it wasn't even Meghan and Harry's decision to make. "While I was pregnant," she told Oprah, the royal family "said they want to change the convention for Archie."