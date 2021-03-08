Meghan Markle Recalls Darkest Moments as a Royal: "I Didn't Want to Be Alive Anymore"

Watch : Meghan Markle Says It's "Liberating" to Speak Out After Royal Exit

Meghan Markle is getting candid about her previous suicidal ideation.

During Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Prince Harry on Sunday, March 7, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that while she was a member of the royal family, she had expressed to a senior aide she was having "suicidal thoughts," and the person declined to assist her in seeking help.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much loss he's suffered," Meghan said. "But I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought."

She continued, "I remember how he just cradled me. And I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that, 'I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere.' And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."