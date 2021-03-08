Every Bombshell From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Explosive Interview With Oprah

In the early weeks of her crash course on royal life, Meghan Markle learned there were a number of things that she could no longer do: Pose for selfies, sign autographs, skip out on pantyhose. But it was what she couldn't say that felt truly restrictive.
Unable to appear as if they were influencing public policy in the slightest, those near the top of the hierarchy understand that they must muzzle themselves on a whole host of hot-button topics, with Prince Harry even admitting he hadn't cast a ballot in his entire life.
But when the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex gave notice, the realization that she could ditch that stiff upper lip was incredibly freeing. "It's something I look forward to being a part of," she told Emily Ramshaw, co-founder of The 19th, of weighing in on things like social justice reform. "And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven't been able to of late."
Like, realllllly use her voice.
Sitting down with Montecito neighbor Oprah Winfrey for their much-hyped Mar. 7 interview, Meghan and Harry took full advantage of their new freedom, going there on topics ranging from why Archie Harrison wasn't give a title to what The Firm played in "perpetuating falsehoods about us." As Meghan put it, "I'm ready to talk."
And with the couple formerly known as His and Her Royal Highness giving such a revealing look at their lives, there is truly no time to keep calm. We've dissected every last second of Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special and rounded up the most fascinating bits and bobs. Grab yourself a cup of tea because the Duke and Duchess are spilling all.
Meghan didn't really know what she was in for, tbh.
While Meghan admitted that she was "of course" aware of the royal family, she wasn't exactly well-studied on the monarchy and even after meeting Harry she was never tempted to go down a Google rabbit hole. "I've never looked up my husband online," she insisted. "I just didn't feel a need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me. Right? Or everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me."
Unfortunately, they didn't spend a ton of time going over the lengthy list of responsibilities that came with the role. "I didn't fully understand what the job was," she continued. "What does it mean to be a working royal? What do you do?" The first huge reality check came the first time she met Queen Elizabeth II...
Meghan's first meeting with The Queen involved a crash course in how to curtsy.
"There wasn't actually a huge formality" to Meghan's first encounter with Queen Elizabeth, which happened while the couple was enjoying lunch at the royal lodge with Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie, who Meghan was actually friends with before she began dating Harry.
"It turns out the Queen was finishing a church service, so she was going to be at the house," Meghan explained of the unexpected meeting. "'Do you know how to curtsy?'" was the first thing Harry said to Meghan after learning his grandmother was coming. Surprised she would have to curtsy in an informal setting, Meghan said, "That was the first moment the penny dropped." Meghan quickly practiced curtsying with Harry outside of the house just before the Queen arrived.
"We went in and we met her and apparently I did a very deep curtsy and I don't remember it," Meghan shared. "We sat there and we chatted and it was lovely and it was easy."
We didn't actually see them become husband and wife.
Surprise! Three days before their over-the-top May 19, 2018, "we got married," Meghan revealed to Oprah. As fun as it is to plan palace vows with a limitless budget, a Givenchy gown and an actual tiara, the spouses-to-be were looking for a touch of intimacy. "We called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'" she said.
And though the Sussexes have quite the amazing set of wedding photos, their most prized memento from their nuptials is a simple piece of paper. Shared Meghan, "The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury." Added Harry, "Just the three of us."
There were issues with her and Kate.
While reports circulated that Meghan had made her sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry in the days before her 2018 wedding, Meghan revealed "the reverse happened."
Continued Meghan, "I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone,, because it was a really hard…and she was upset about something and she owned it and she apologized and sent flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it."
When Oprah pressed Meghan about what the issue was, Meghan was vague, but confirmed it had to do with the flower girls' dresses. "It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings," she explained, "And I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn't make sense to not be just doing whatever—what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot."
Stressing that it wasn't "a confrontation" and that Kate had "apologized and I've forgiven her," Meghan said what "was hard" for her to get over was the "reverse" of what actually happened being circulated by the media more than six months after the wedding. Meghan was upset Kate wasn't allowed to "negate" the story.
"They wouldn't let her, because she's a good person," she said. "And I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't need to hate me."
Meghan felt both silenced and unprotected.
Despite having been quite the independent working woman before entering The Firm, Meghan insisted she was a dutiful rule follower. (Among the musts: Letting everyone in her life know that the only response to the media was a polite "no comment.") Said Meghan, "I did anything they told me to do. Of course I did, because it was also through the lens of 'And we'll protect you.' So, even as things started to roll out in the media that I didn't see but my friends would call me and say, 'Meg, this is really bad,' because I didn't see it, I'd go, 'Don't worry. I'm being protected.'"
But after the intensity of planning one of the world's most highly dissected wedding, "everything started to worsen," she revealed. "I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband."
For the newly minted duchess, a big turning point were the erroneous reports that came out about her fight with the Duchess of Cambridge."The narrative about, you know, making Kate cry I think was the beginning of a real character assassination," she said. "And they knew it wasn't true. And I thought, well, if they're not going to kill things like that, then what are we going to do?"
There were "conversations" about Archie's skin color.
After Archie's May 2019 birth, much was made over the decision to not give him a royal title. It turns out his parents did not have any part in that choice about Meghan alleged there were concerns over his race. "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time—so we have in tandem the conversation of 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title,' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."
This, of course, stopped Oprah in her tracks, immediately asking for clarification, with Meghan going on to say Harry had "several conversations" with family members about, in Oprah's words, "how dark" Archie would be. "Potentially, and what that would mean or look like," Meghan said, though she would not say who had these talks with Harry. "I think that would be very damaging to them."
Regarding the conversations, which Meghan was not part of, Oprah asked, "Because they were concerned that if he were too brown, that that would be a problem? Are you saying that?"
Meghan responded, "I wasn't able to follow up with why, but that—if that's the assumption you're making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one, which was really hard to understand, right?"
She stressed that she and Harry had no say in the decision about Archie not being named a prince. "It's not our decision to make," she said. "Even though I have a lot of clarity with what comes with the titles, good and bad, and from my experience a lot of pain, I wouldn't wish pain on my child, but that's their birthright to then make a choice about."
During her pregnancy, Meghan and Harry were informed their child "wasn't going to receive security" without the title. "It's like, OK, well, he needs to be safe, so we're not saying, 'Don't make him a prince or a princess,' whatever it's going to be," she explained. "But if you're saying the title is what's going to affect their protection, we haven't created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You've allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe."
Meghan went on to say that a convention was going to be changed specifically "for Archie" so he wouldn't receive a royal title. "It's not their right to take it away, right?"
At the lowest point, Meghan was scared for her life.
Pregnant and enduring a constant onslaught of bullying, Meghan began experiencing the darkest of thoughts in the middle of the night. "Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he's suffered, but I knew if I didn't say it, then I would do it," she said of the constant suicidal thoughts that would race through her mind late at night. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening and constant thought."
Terrified, she confessed her worries to her husband ("I remember how he just cradled me") and then the senior most person on her team. Her request to seek professional health was rebuffed due to optics. "I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help," she shared. "I said that, 'I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere.' And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."
Continued Meghan, "I remember this conversation like it was yesterday, because they said, 'My heart goes out to you, because I see how bad it is, but there's nothing we can do to protect you, because you're not a paid employee of the institution.'"
Instead, the next day, she slipped on a fitted sequin Roland Mouret and attended a charity gala putting on the bravest of faces. "You have no idea what's going on for someone behind closed doors," she told Oprah. "You have no idea. Even the people that smile the biggest smiles and shine the brightest lights."
She's not really bracing for palace backlash.
"I wasn't planning to say anything shocking," Meghan admitted partway through an interview filled with jaw-dropping moments. "I'm just telling you what happened. It's been a lot."
One woman's truth is another's revelation, which is how Oprah felt toward the end of her sit-down with Meghan before Harry joined in, their solo chat ending with Oprah asking Meghan how she believed the palace would react to what was said during their interview and if she was fearful of any backlash.
"I'm not going to live my life in fear," Meghan responded. "So much of it is said with an understanding of just truth." Then she dropped that massive tease from an early clip that was released ahead of the special.
"But I think to answer your question, I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we could still just be silent if there is an active role the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," she said. "If that comes with risk of losing thing, I've lost…there's been a lot that's been lost already. I grieve a lot. I lost my father, I lost a baby, I nearly lost my name. I mean, there's the loss of identity, but I'm still standing. My hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know there is another side, to know that life is worth living."
It's a...
Though they chose not to find out Archie's sex ahead of time, they do know that he'll become big brother to a sister this summer. Knowing he'll have both a son and a daughter, Harry told Oprah he's feeling "amazing. Just grateful, like, to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for?"
Nothing, really, which is why the pair aren't trying to add any more tiny Sussexes. "We've got our family," said Harry. "We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great." Added Meghan, "Two is it."