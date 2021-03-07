Bethenny Frankel Is Called a "Bitch" by Comedian Jessica Kirson After Meghan Markle Shade

Bethenny Frankel's negative tweets about Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle were no laughing matter for comedian Jessica Kirson, who took the opportunity to throw the reality star some shade of her own.
The standup comic accused the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member of treating her unkindly several years ago when she worked as an off-camera comedian tasked with hyping up the studio audiences of the reality star's short-lived syndicated talk show Bethenny.
"I was the warm up comic on your failed morning talk show and you were a total bitch to me," Kirson tweeted at Bethenny on Sunday, March 7. "For months you never said hello and you ordered me around like a dog. One day I walked off set because I had enough of your s--t. Have a great day!"
Bethenny, whose show aired for one season until it was canceled in 2014, did not respond publicly. Her rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News. Spokespeople for the series' production companies, Warner Bros. Television's Telepictures and the group and Ellen DeGeneres' A Very Good Production firm, have also not commented on Jessica's tweet, which went viral.
Jessica had published her post as a response to one Bethenny shared hours earlier about Meghan, whose highly anticipated tell-all CBS interview with Prince Harry, conducted by Oprah Winfrey, is set to air on Sunday evening.
The reality star posted, "Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. Thinking face #MARRY."
CBS paid a licensing fee of between $7 million and $9 million to air the special, The Wall Street Journal reported, while a rep for Meghan and Harry told the newspaper they are not being compensated for the interview.
Bethenny also tweeted, "I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized. I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It's a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can't play stupid & smart."
Bethenny's tweets stood in contrast to messages of support shared by many celebs about California-born Meghan, a former actress, in recent days ahead of the controversial interview, which follows her and Harry's royal exit.