Ariana Grande and Her Fiancé Dalton Gomez Enjoy Date Night During Rare Public Outing

Out and about!
Ariana Grande and her fiancé Dalton Gomez made a rare public outing to enjoy a sweet and savory dinner. The couple, who announced their engagement almost three months ago, were spotted at the FIA restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday, March 6.
For their date night, the duo kept things casual and low-key. The "Positions" singer bundled up in an oversized brown puffer jacket that she paired with a matching shirt underneath. The pop star styled her ensemble with a white handbag and silver hoop earrings.
Naturally, the 27-year-old star looked effortlessly glam with her signature ponytail and simple eye makeup. Plus, she appeared to rock her biggest accessory of all: Her one-of-a-kind engagement ring.
The real estate agent looked just as cozy and cool as Ariana with his loose-fitted purple sweater and black pants. The twosome both wore matching face masks as they left the restaurant.
Since confirming their relationship last May, the pair has shied away from the spotlight.
However, in late December, Ariana put their engagement status front and center when she shared the news on social media. "forever n then some," she captioned her post on Dec. 20.
An insider told E! News at the time, "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy. They could not be more excited."
Along with Ariana's heartwarming message, she featured a collage of images that showed rare glimpses into her romance. Of course, she also showed off her massive and truly unique ring, which featured an oval-shaped diamond that's accented with a pearl.
Of the dazzling creation, jeweler Jack Solow exclusively told E! News how Dalton designed the ring for the "Thank U, Next" singer. In fact, the real estate agent planned everything six weeks before popping the big question.
"Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York," Jack shared days after the couple announced their engagement. "He was very, very specific about what he wanted. He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way."
"It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana," Jack added. "He wanted to include that in the ring."
Dalton's attention to detail paid off because Jack noted just how much Ariana loved the ring.
"They're pleased," he raved. "I had a nice chat with Dalton yesterday. He was grateful and she's thrilled and he's thrilled and rightfully, they should be. He did a great job and it's a beautiful ring."
Two months before taking their relationship to the next level, a source shared their chemistry was off-the-charts.
"Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels," the insider revealed to E! News last October about their blossoming romance. "It's a very healthy relationship. They love to be 'normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."
Soon, they'll become Mr. and Mrs.