Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughter Natalia Look Just Like Twins in New Photo

"Daddy would be so happy that you're pursuing your modeling career now that you're 18," Vanessa Bryant gushed over her daughter's latest photo.

Vanessa Bryant has a mini-me on her hands!

The 38-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday, March 6 to rave over her 18-year-old daughter Natalia Diamante Bryant. Vanessa also noted that her proud mom moment would've also made her late husband, Kobe Bryant, beam with joy.

"My baby (with makeup)," she began her captioned and added a smiling face emoji and two red heart emojis with the hashtag "grown."

"Daddy would be so happy that you're pursuing your modeling career now that you're 18," Vanessa continued. "You're beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you."

It's safe to say Natalia made Vanessa's followers do a double-take because she looked just like her mother—in fact, they could be twins. The 18-year-old model rocked Vanessa's signature glam, as she swiped on a nude gloss, drew on a cat-eye and dusted her cheeks with rose-colored blush and a golden highlight.

Natalia completed her look with gold hoops, a gold necklace and a slicked-back ponytail.

Kobe Bryant's Family Album

"Sooooo stunning," Gigi Hadid commented with several heart-eyes emojis, "proud!" Lisa Leslie responded with red heart emojis and added, "OMG! He would be so proud. Just beautiful."

Just last month, Natalia signed with IMG Models Worldwide. The prestigious agency, which reps Gigi, Ashley Graham, Millie Bobby Brown and more, announced the news on Feb. 8. with a quote from the rising star.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model," Natalia said in a statement. "There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

At the time, Vanessa gushed over her daughter on Instagram Stories. "i am so proud of you," she shared, "i love you." 

Natalia isn't the only celebrity child to earn a modeling contract. Scroll through our gallery below to see which famous kids are striking a pose and getting paid for it!

Natalia Bryant/Instagram
Natalia Bryant

In February, the teenage daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models, joining National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman as the agency's latest recruits.

Instagram
Meadow Walker

With dreamy eyes similar to late dad Paul Walker's, it's no wonder she's a model for Proenza Schouler's pre-fall 2021 campaign.

Instagram
Romeo Beckham

As expected, the teen followed in 'rents David and Victoria Beckham's footsteps by pursuing a career in fashion.

Instagram
Leni Klum

Model Heidi Klum starred alongside lookalike daughter Leni on the cover of Vogue.

Instagram
Eve Jobs

The daughter of the late Steve Jobs landed a role as the face of Glossier.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Myles B. O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal's son maked a stylish impression at the Lanvin fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

Miu Miu
Lila Grace

The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss and Dazed magazine co-founder Jefferson Hack already has an impressive resume after appearing in shows for Fendi and Miu Miu.

Instagram
Audrey McGraw

The daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is an established print model, appearing in campaigns for Tory Burch and Milk.

Instagram
Ella Emhoff

The 21-year-old step-daughter of Vice President Kamala Harris signed with IMG Models after making an impression in her Miu Miu coat at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

Instagram
Ming Lee Simmons

It was only a matter of time before the daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee became a model.

