Bruno Mars Says His "Music Comes From Love" After Addressing Cultural Appropriation Claims

Bruno Mars is addressing cultural appropriation claims.

The Grammy winner is opening up about the hot topic and facing it head-on.

During an interview on Breakfast Club with his Silk Sonic partner, Anderson .Paak., Bruno spoke about people accusing him of cultural appropriation after he sparked an online debate about "his racial ambiguity to cross genres" in music back in 2018. The musician's mom is Filipino and his dad is Puerto Rican and Jewish.

"People love to accuse you of being a cultural thief, which I find interesting because you are a person of color," host Charlamagne the God told the "24K Magic" singer on March 5, adding, "What would you say to those people?"

"I would say...You can't look at an interview, you can't find an interview where I'm not talking about the entertainers that've come before me," Bruno began. "And the only reason why I'm here is because of James Brown, is because of Prince, Michael [Jackson]—that's the only reason why I'm here."