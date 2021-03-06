Katharine McPhee Shares Sweet Photo of Her and David Foster's Baby Boy

Watch : Katharine McPhee Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Katharine McPhee is loving mom life.

The American Idol alum welcomed her first child with husband David Foster on Feb. 24. Now, the star is showing off just how happy she is with her new role on her Instagram Story.

In a pic of her holding her baby boy in a sling, the Smash actress wrote, "Just in case you were wondering, I love being a mommy." She even included some crying emojis to show just how emotional she was over her new parent status.

Katharine and David, who has five other children as well as seven grandchildren, married in 2019. E! News reported that the two were expecting their first child together in October of last year.

An insider for the couple shared that both mom and dad were thrilled to embark on their parenthood journey together.

"Katharine, David and the baby are all doing great," the insider shared on March 4. "Katharine is so excited that the baby is finally here. She had been waiting to be a mom for a long time, and couldn't be any happier that the time has come.