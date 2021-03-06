Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Calls Out Co-Stars for Not "Liking" Her Pregnancy Post

With "friends" like these...
It's not just you: Christine Quinn doesn't like it when people ignore her major life event posts either. So when her Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, and Mary Fitzgerald did not "like" her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, she called them out.
On Friday, March 5, the 31-year-old reality star and self-proclaimed TV "villain" posted a TikTok video of a screen recording that showed Chrishell, Heather and Mary's usernames being searched among the list of users who liked her pregnancy reveal. None of their usernames turned up in the searches.
The video incorporated Chris Brown's 2014 single "Loyal," specifically the part containing the lyrics, "Oh these hoes ain't loyal / Whoa these hoes ain't loyal / Yeah, yeah, let me see / Just got rich / Took a broke n---a's bitch / I can make a broke bitch rich / But I don't f--k with broke bitches."
Christine captioned her TikTok post, "#fyp #lifestyle #trending #explore #viral #comedy #foryou #sellingsunset #friendshiptest."
As of Saturday, March 6, Christine follows Heather, but she does not follows her back. And Christine and Chrishell don't follow one another at all.
"Your be an amazing mommy & don't need fake friends [sic]," one user wrote to Christine, to which she replied, "We're clearing out toxic friendships in 2021."
Another user commented, "Wow, so called 'friends.'" Christine responded, "I've been sayin for 3 seasons now lol."
Christine also posted the video on Twitter. One person replied, "I'm not seeing any likes from you on @Chrishell7 IG either...goes both ways." Christine responded, "That's cause I have been blocked for years." Chrishell has not commented.
Heather, 33, Chrishell, 39, and Mary, 39, have not commented on Christine's post about them. However, Heather has commented about her pregnancy news, which E! News had confirmed weeks before her official announcement, telling Us Weekly in late February, "I'm thinking motherhood might soften her a little bit. From other girls I know in the past, it has softened them. So I'm sure it'll maybe [happen for her.] I'm hoping it will."
E! News had reported on Feb. 17 that Christine was pregnant with her and husband Christian Richard's first child. At the time, a source said that, "Outside of their close families, Christine had only shared the news with [co-star] Davina [Potratz]."
As of Saturday, Davina follows Christine on Instagram but is not followed back, and is also not listed among the more than 460,000 people who "liked" her pregnancy announcement.
On Wednesday, March 3, Christine confirmed her pregnancy to the world with an Instagram post showing her sporting a baby bump. She shared more bump pics on her page on Friday.
"I'm going to be a mommy!" she wrote in her pregnancy announcement. My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I'm humbled, awestruck, and inspired. It's already a feeling like no other that I've ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. I know becoming a mother will change me for the better, and I can't wait to experience this next chapter together as a family."
A day later, she talked to E!'s Daily Pop about how she kept her pregnancy under wraps. She also said that she and her husband discussed having a baby for a while.
[Christian] said, 'Wouldn't it be great during corona to get pregnant?'" the reality TV personality recalled. "We were ready and we were excited, but the funny thing is I was on birth control at the time...and I said, 'OK, I'm going to get off of it.'"
In one month, they conceived. "I was just so grateful and so blessed at how quickly I was able to get pregnant because I know that's something that is really difficult for a lot of people," Christine said. "I never wanted to take that for granted."