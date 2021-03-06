Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta Is Pregnant: Watch Her Burlesque-Inspired Reveal

Jessica Sutta pulled out all the sexy stops in order to announce some big news.

On March 6, the Pussycat Dolls star channeled her burlesque background in order to reveal that she is expecting her first baby with husband Mikey Marquart, whom she married in 2019. Set to Matt Goss' song "Lovely Las Vegas," Jessica strutted her stuff as she removed layers of clothing, including a very Vegas pink feather boa and a gold corset that popped open in order to reveal her baby bump.

The video was a real family affair: Robin Antin, the choreographer and entrepreneur who founded the Pussycat Dolls burlesque troupe in 1995, directed the special announcement.

Jessica wrote in the caption, "I just want to say thank you to all that made this video possible, especially @mattgoss for coming in and saving the day by letting us use his amazing song that fits perfectly for the reveal. You're a rock star, Matt!"

The dancer, who last year released the new Pussycat Dolls single "React" with her bandmates, also talked about the group's reunion tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She responded to the fans who were upset at the possibility of her not rejoining the Dolls.