Oops! Amanda Seyfried's Tonight Show Interview Gets Interrupted and It's So Relatable

Watch : Watch Amanda Seyfried Prep for 2021 Golden Globes

A broken dryer waits for no one—not even late night talk show hosts!

On March 5, Amanda Seyfried appeared on The Tonight Show, where she was set to chat with host Jimmy Fallon about her Golden Globe nominated role in Netflix's Mank. However, before the two could get into the interview, an "intense knock" at the Mean Girls star's door interrupts. Two people enter Amanda's house, wearing masks.

"I'm in a temporary home," Amanda explained in the interview. "Our dryer is broken."

She also apologized for the "aggressive knock," telling Jimmy, "I thought that there was going to be a S.W.A.T. team!"

Fortunately, the rest of the interview went on without a hitch. In fact, Amanda was even able to share the story of her very first cover shoot for Entertainment Weekly—which, eh, was really more of Clay Aiken's cover shoot. Amanda just so happened to be one of the screaming fans reflected in Clay's sunglasses on the September 2003 cover.