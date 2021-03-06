Nicolas Cage Secretly Marries Riko Shibata: See Other Stars Who Had Surprise Weddings

Watch : "Tiger King": Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Limited Series

Nicolas Cage is a man of action even when it comes to talking that walk down the aisle.

The 57-year-old National Treasure star surprised fans on Friday, March 5, when he confirmed reports he had married girlfriend Riko Shibata, 26, in Las Vegas on Feb. 16. He told E! News in a statement, "It's true, and we are very happy."

The groom wore a Tom Ford tux and the bride wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono. Cage and Shibata exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows that contained poetry from Walt Whitman and some Haiku, the actor's rep said.

Cage and Shibata were first spotted out in public together in February 2020. They were seen in New Orleans, visiting a famous cemetery containing a nine-foot pyramid. Cage proposed to Shibata on FaceTime in August 2020, when he was in Nevada and she was in Japan, months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He later FedExed her a custom black gold, black diamond engagement ring.