Abigail Spencer Shares Heartfelt Defense of Meghan Markle Amid Bullying Claims

Abigail Spencer is joining the ranks of those defending their friend and colleague Meghan Markle, who was recently accused of bullying palace staff during her time as a working royal.
On Friday, March 5, the actress took to Instagram to share rare insight into their friendship and Meghan's behind-the-scenes nature, describing her as a person seemingly beyond reproach. She explains that she's "not here to tell you [Meghan's] story," but she "felt drawn—in all this melee, with all the untruths swirling around—to present something real."
"There are some people who are so bright and exude such deep purpose that they change the molecules in the air simply through their being," the Suits actress reflects. "She was all of this from the moment I met her fourteen years ago. And remains so to this day."
She continues, "In the face of darkness, she shows up in light and in love. When they go low, she goes high. Again and again. She works tirelessly—and often quietly—for the causes she believes in."
Abigail even shares that Meghan and Prince Harry write their own speeches for official engagements, offering a voice for those who "do not have a voice for themselves."
Abigail, who is normally "extremely private" about her friendship with the Duchess, says that Meghan offered her former co-star a shoulder to lean on during her "darkest hours," including after Abigail's father died and a breakup.
More than that, Abigail says the expectant mom has been a source of support for her and her son. Abigail shares, "She's taken my son in as her own. I can't tell you the value of having another working mother I can lean on when with the pressures of visibility & child-rearing woes become overwhelming. She's always been a safe harbor for me, someone I can fall apart in front of... and with."
These "real" moments, as Abigail describes them, continued even after Meghan became a working member of the royal family.
She remembers attending a Sentabale Charity polo match Harry played in many years ago, an event that wasn't covered by the press. Abigail says that they were catching up, as old friends do, when Meghan spotted a little girl who was "clearly in awe of my friend."
"Meg went over to the girl, who couldn't have been more than ten. Thirty seconds in, the two were conversing back and forth in Spanish. Laughing," Abigail recalls. "I could tell that that little girl saw herself in Meghan. M could communicate with her in her native language, and in the deeper language of the heart. I saw that little girl's life change before my eyes. Meghan told her she could be anything she wanted to be and do anything she wanted with her life."
This is just one of the many glowing accounts shared by friends and colleagues of the Duchess of Sussex ahead of her tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey. To see what the others had to say about their friend, continue reading below.