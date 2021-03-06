Abigail Spencer Shares Heartfelt Defense of Meghan Markle Amid Bullying Claims

Watch : Meghan Markle Says It's "Liberating" to Speak Out After Royal Exit

Abigail Spencer is joining the ranks of those defending their friend and colleague Meghan Markle, who was recently accused of bullying palace staff during her time as a working royal.

On Friday, March 5, the actress took to Instagram to share rare insight into their friendship and Meghan's behind-the-scenes nature, describing her as a person seemingly beyond reproach. She explains that she's "not here to tell you [Meghan's] story," but she "felt drawn—in all this melee, with all the untruths swirling around—to present something real."

"There are some people who are so bright and exude such deep purpose that they change the molecules in the air simply through their being," the Suits actress reflects. "She was all of this from the moment I met her fourteen years ago. And remains so to this day."

She continues, "In the face of darkness, she shows up in light and in love. When they go low, she goes high. Again and again. She works tirelessly—and often quietly—for the causes she believes in."

Abigail even shares that Meghan and Prince Harry write their own speeches for official engagements, offering a voice for those who "do not have a voice for themselves."