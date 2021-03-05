Department of Health Says "Multiple Complaints" Were Made Against Taylor Nolan Over Past Tweets

The Washington State Department of Health is looking into "multiple complaints" that have been filed against Bachelor Nation star Taylor Nolan after her past offensive tweets resurfaced this week.
On Friday, March 5, Washington State Department of Health Spokesperson Gordon MacCracken confirms to E! News that the 27-year-old licensed mental health counselor is facing complaints "in connection with the issues that recently arose."
At this time, MacCracken explains each of the complaints are "under assessment" and being taken "seriously," as "patient safety is our top priority."
MacCracken states no formal investigation has been launched as of yet, because they're still in the process of evaluating the merits of the complaints. If a case management team finds grounds to open a case, they will then begin an investigation, according to the spokesperson.
MacCracken adds, "In short, this is in the early stages, and we can't predict what the result may be."
Nolan has been a licensed mental health counselor in Washington since 2016, and has no previous disciplinary history, according to McCracken.
A rep for Nolan declined to comment on the matter when contacted by E! News.
Reddit and Twitter users uncovered Nolan's tweets, which she originally posted in 2011 and 2012. In her posts, she insulted minority groups, used offensive slurs, fat-shamed people and made homophobic comments.
The former reality star known for her activism work within the franchise later addressed the tweets for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 28, calling them "s--tty, they suck, they were wrong, and are hurtful.
She added, "I want to be clear that they don't take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work."
As for why the statements remained on her account, the influencer claimed she never deleted them, "because they've been a part of ~journey~ since way before going the bachelor."
Many people, including Bachelor Nation's Bekah Martinez, called Nolan out for her perceived insincere apology, prompting her to issue a second statement.
"Yesterday's response was a reaction and not an apology. I'm sorry I didn't take a second to come correct. I owe you all an apology," the counselor wrote on March 1. "There is no question or defending that every word of my old tweets are harmful, wrong, triggering, and incredibly upsetting to the communities that I identify with and that I support. I'm so sorry to the folks that were triggered and re-traumatized by seeing the hurtful words from my past."
Multiple people connected to The Bachelor franchise recently came under fire for controversial statements.
Most recently, host Chris Harrison stepped away from the show on a temporary basis after he called people critical of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell the "woke police."
At the time, Rachael was under fire for attending a party that glorified the "Old South" in 2018. She has since apologized and vowed to make meaningful changes.