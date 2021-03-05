Department of Health Says "Multiple Complaints" Were Made Against Taylor Nolan Over Past Tweets

Watch : Chris Harrison Apologizes and Plans His "Bachelor" Return

The Washington State Department of Health is looking into "multiple complaints" that have been filed against Bachelor Nation star Taylor Nolan after her past offensive tweets resurfaced this week.

On Friday, March 5, Washington State Department of Health Spokesperson Gordon MacCracken confirms to E! News that the 27-year-old licensed mental health counselor is facing complaints "in connection with the issues that recently arose."

At this time, MacCracken explains each of the complaints are "under assessment" and being taken "seriously," as "patient safety is our top priority."

MacCracken states no formal investigation has been launched as of yet, because they're still in the process of evaluating the merits of the complaints. If a case management team finds grounds to open a case, they will then begin an investigation, according to the spokesperson.

MacCracken adds, "In short, this is in the early stages, and we can't predict what the result may be."