Summer House's Hannah Berner Reveals She Already Has Her Wedding Dress (and Date!)

A wedding update and some Summer House shade?
This is exactly what Hannah Berner dishes out in an exclusive sneak peek from Sunday, March 7's all-new Bravo's Chat Room. In the new footage obtained by E! News, Berner celebrates her engagement to Des Bishop.
"He woke me up with a text of a music video that he made and then said, ‘I have a surprise,'" Berner tells her co-hosts Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams. "I was just in bed, crusty eyes, bad breath, and I was like, ‘Are you joking? You're a comedian.'"
Per Berner, Bishop made it clear that he was serious by asking, 'Will you marry me?'"
Since Berner and Bishop have been dating less than a year, Bryant asks why the pair are moving "so fast." According to the Summer House star, when you find "the right one, you have to lock him down."
While the engagement only took place back on Valentine's Day, Berner reveals she's already purchased her wedding dress. "Let's just say, I'm a terrible shopper. First dress I tried on, I said this is the one," she shares. "First dress! I literally…it takes me years to find one top. I bought the dress."
In response to this admission, Williams hilariously dubs her co-host "Speedy Gonzales." As for Bryant, she is just disappointed that she couldn't go dress shopping with Berner.
And the dress isn't the only thing Berner decided on as she also teased an August wedding on Shelter Island. While the Bravo's Chat Room ladies couldn't be happier for Berner, the Summer House star confesses that another co-star of hers hasn't even congratulated her yet. (SPOILER: It's Kyle Cooke.)
"I got congratulations from everyone except like, Kyle was radio silent," Berner dishes. "Not a thing, but I expected that. I mean, he should learn to be happy for other people 'cause I was happy for him."
Awkward! Regardless, Bryant and Williams are seen rallying around Berner. Case in point: Bryant demands that she and Williams be made bridesmaids.
The Real Housewives of Potomac star quips, "I think I need to be maid of honor."
Liking this suggestion, Berner goes onto state that Williams should be the wedding's officiant. "Oh wait! Hallelujah, I mean. I almost said hell no," the RHOA star responds. "That's right up my alley."
