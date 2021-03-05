Suits' Patrick J. Adams Slams "Obscene" Royal Family for Tormenting Meghan Markle

Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah will air on CBS on Sunday, March 7. On Tuesday, March 2, soon after the tell-all special was announced and as the TV network began to release promos for it, the U.K. newspaper The Times, which is not a tabloid, reported that one of the couple's former top aides had in 2018 made a complaint about bullying by the duchess, claiming that she allegedly drove two personal assistants out of the royal household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

The couple had said in response to the story, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

On Wednesday, March 3, Buckingham Palace announced that its HR team "will look into the circumstances outlined in the article." Adams tweeted on Friday, "It's OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who's newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health."

"IMO, this newest chapter and it's timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency," he continued. "Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."