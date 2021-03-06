Finished WandaVision? Here's What You Should Watch Next

Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Warning: This article features spoilers for WandaVision.

One of the best shows of 2021.

We're, of course, talking about WandaVision, which released its finale on Friday, March 5. For those who haven't tuned into the Disney+ show yet, WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as she lives in a sitcom world, which she created amid her grief following the death of boyfriend Vision (Paul Bettany).

Not only did the series address what happened after Avengers: Endgame, it also paid tribute to some of television's best sitcoms, making it both captivating and delightful. Unsurprisingly, Marvel fans have devoured the Wanda-centric show. Fun fact: One WandaVision song from episode seven even hit no. 1 on iTunes' soundtrack chart and fifth on the Top 100 singles chart.

"Agatha All Along" is a bop—if you know, you know.

Alas, with the end of WandaVision's first season, fans are left eager for a new show to consume. So, in an attempt to fill that WadaVision hole forming in your heart, we've compiled an official list of shows that you should binge next.

Whether you're looking for more Marvel content or seeking another sitcom vibe, we've got you covered. We promise you, WandaVision fans, there's plenty to enjoy even though the show has come to an end.

For the full list, keep scrolling!

Earl Theisen/Getty Images
The Dick Van Dyke Show

One of the early episodes of WandaVision was clearly inspired by The Dick Van Dyke Show. If you're eager for a classic sitcom to binge, know that The Dick Van Dyke Show, starring Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore, has five seasons.

Where to watch it: Pluto TV and Amazon Prime Video

CBS-TV
I Love Lucy

WandaVision paid homage to I Love Lucy early on. So, if you're looking for more laugh-out-loud hijinks we recommend the classic '50s sitcom starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Where to watch it: Hulu

Marvel/Katrin Marchinowski
Agent Carter

Looking for more Marvel-centric content? Look no further than Agent Carter. The ABC show, which ran between 2015 and 2016, follows Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) as she tries to help Edwin Jarvis (James D'Arcy) clear Howard Stark's (Dominic Cooper) name.

Where to watch it: Disney+

ABC
Bewitched

Episode two of WandaVision was inspired by the popular '60s sitcom, Bewitched. Starring Elizabeth Montgomery, it follows beautiful witch Samantha as she tries to acclimate to suburban life after marrying a mortal.

Where to watch it: Crackle

The CW
Batwoman

Love a powerful leading lady? We encourage you to check out The CW's Batwoman. Season one starred Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, the cousin of Bruce Wayne (AKA Batman). After Rose departed the superhero series, Javicia Leslie was tapped as the Batwoman successor.

Where to watch it: Currently airing on The CW, previous episodes available on HBO Max.

Abc/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Brady Bunch

As WandaVision hit the '70s era, it paid tribute to The Brady Bunch. So, if you're looking for funky colors, wholesome plotlines and family hijinks, be sure to check out the story of a man name Brady and his family.

Where to watch it: Paramount+

Amazon Prime
The Boys

The Boys is perfect for Marvel fans seeking darker, edgier content. A satirical superhero drama, The Boys features a world where the heroes aren't as moral as they appear to be.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video.

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Full House

As WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen is Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's sister, it was exciting to see the '80s sitcom influences in episode five. Thus, we highly recommend Full House, which launched Mary-Kate and Ashley's careers.

Where to watch it: Hulu

ABC
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

If you're hoping to take a closer look at the broader Marvel universe, be sure to check out Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The ABC drama, which ran for seven seasons between 2013 and 2020, follows Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his agents' missions as part of the Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division.

Where to watch it: Netflix

FOX
Malcolm in the Middle

As WandaVision moved into the '00s, the Disney+ show paid tribute to Malcolm in the Middle. So, if you're seeking an unconventional show, that depicts the highs and lows of suburban life, be sure to binge the Frankie Muniz-led series.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

Hulu
Runaways

Did you enjoy the mystery and intrigue of WandaVision? Well, then it's time you tune into Runaways. The teen drama, which is based on the Marvel comics of the same name, originally aired on Hulu and ran for three seasons between 2017 and 2019. Per the show's description, Runaways follows six teens who discover that their parents hide a terrible secret. In order to stop their parents' evil-doings, the teens team up.

Where to watch it: Disney+ and Hulu

ABC
Modern Family

Modern Family was honored in episode seven of WandaVision. This wasn't necessarily surprising as the ABC comedy was one of the most popular shows of the 2010s. So, now that WandaVision is over, we invite you to give the beloved series a watch.

Where to watch it: Peacock and Hulu

What show did you pick? Be sure to let us know.

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney+.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

