Kim Kardashian Reflects on How the Media Body Shamed and Bullied Her While Pregnant With North

Kim Kardashian is sharing her brutally honest thoughts on "Framing Britney Spears."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday, Mar. 5 after viewing the headline-making Hulu documentary on Britney Spears' tumultuous career and media scrutiny to sympathize with the iconic pop star and her mistreatment at the hands of the entertainment industry.
"So I finally watched the Britney Spears documentary this week and it made me feel a lot of empathy for her," Kim wrote in her IG stories today. "The way the media played a huge role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone's life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment."
The E! star couldn't help but relate to the harsh media scrutiny and mean-spirited tabloid coverage Spears has received through the years.
"Looking back at my own experiences, I remember a time when I felt this way," Kim continued. "When I was pregnant with North I was suffering from preeclampsia, which made me swell uncontrollably. I gained 60 lbs and delivered almost 6 weeks early and I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like - as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media.
"Looking at all of the photos of myself and in magazines made me so insecure and I had this fear of wondering if I would ever get my pre baby body back. I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn't leave the house for months after. It really broke me."
Kim added, "Luckily I was able to take these frustrating, embarrassing feeling and channel it into motivation to get me where I am today, but to say this didn't take a toll on me mentally would be a lie. I'm sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion. You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I've learned through my own experiences that it's always better to lead with kindness."
The mother of four went on to share a bevy of magazine covers that criticized Kim's weight and pregnancy body: "Dumped at 250 Pounds," "65-Pound Weight Gain," "I'll never Be Sexy Again," "Kim's 200-Pound Nightmare: I Can't Stop Eating," "Paid to Get Fat" and "Kim Alone & Binge Eating" read some.
But the body-shaming didn't stop there.
"Kim: Yes, I'm Fat," "Kate [Middleton] the Waif vs. Kim the Whale" and "My Butt Won't Stop Growing!" read more salacious cover stories.
Kim isn't the first celebrity to speak out in support of Spears following the shocking New York Times documentary. Paris Hilton recently sympathized with the singer as did Sienna Miller.