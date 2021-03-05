Lupin Is On the Hunt for Assane's Son in Part 2 Teaser

Lupin is back, and the search is on for Raoul (Etan Simon).

The first part of the popular Netflix French import found professional criminal Assane Diop (Omar Sy) trying to get to the bottom of a crime his father apparently committed against the powerful Pellegrini family. By the end of the season, Assane and Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) were searching desperately for their son Raoul, who had just been kidnapped by the Pellegrini henchman, Leonard (Adama Niane).

In a new teaser for part two, which premieres this summer, their search continues, and it looks like Assane and Leonard are about to have a showdown.

"If you touch my son, I'll kill you," Assane tells Leonard via phone, while staring at Leonard from some distance away.

"You want your son?" Leonard growls, "Come and get him."

Of course, it's all a trap for Assane, laid out by the villainous Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), who plans to use Raoul as bait.

"If Diop realizes we have his son, we won't have to look for him," he explains, and he's not wrong, though he might not be ready for what he's getting himself into with this guy.