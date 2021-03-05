Jon Gosselin Invites His Estranged Children With Kate Gosselin to His Home to Rebuild Relationship

Jon Gosselin's home is always welcome to all of his children.

While he tries to keep his distance from ex-wife Kate Gosselin, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star is opening up about his relationship—or lack thereof—with some of his children.

Although Jon is living with Hannah and Collinis six other children including Madelyn, Cara, Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel remain in Kate's care.

In a new interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz airing Friday, March 5, the former reality star was asked why he doesn't call his estranged children. Jon went on to share his experience.

"I've said before I'm welcoming them back into our house and if they're willing to come or reach out or anything like that," the DJ shared on The Dr. Oz Show. "I'm more putting it on them because I've reached out and given the olive branch. Now I can't explain half the things I've done in the past or why I've done things but maybe those are table conversations we can have in person. I'm opening my house in open arms if they're willing to come."