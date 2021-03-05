Garrett Yrigoyen Breaks His Silence on Becca Kufrin Split Amid New Relationship

Watch : "Bachelorette's" Becca Kufrin Confirms Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Garrett Yrigoyen is talking about finding love again after last year's split from Becca Kufrin.

On his March 4 Instagram Story, the Bachelor Nation alum answered questions from fans, including two about his breakup with the former Bachelorette lead. In response to a message about what caused the end of their relationship, Garrett wrote that while he gets asked about the breakup a lot, he "truly doesn't want to be known for the show," as it's not what "defines" his character.

He added, "So out of respect for her and her family, I'm only going to answer this question ever as, it just didn't work out."

While his engagement to Becca may be over, Garrett shared that he is seeing someone new, writing, "I met an incredible person who supports me and my goals and makes me very happy!"

The former college baseball player has been seeing yoga instructor Alex Farrar since at least November of last year. On March 4, he posted a pic on Instagram of the two of them celebrating his birthday, writing in the caption, "Feeling fortunate and full of gratitude! Amazing time out on the water and at dinner with great people. Thank you all for the special birthday! Thanks @alexfarrarii for taking the time and energy to set it all up."