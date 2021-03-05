Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Pose Is Coming to An End After 3 Seasons: Check Out All the Shows That Are Saying Goodbye

Pose is ending after three groundbreaking seasons, and it's not the only show we'll have to say goodbye to in 2021.

You know what they say—all good things must come to an end. 

Despite what Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order and The Simpsons may want us to believe, even the best TV shows have to say goodbye at some point. Unfortunately, quite a few of them are doing so this year, and the latest series making a grand exit is Pose

The groundbreaking FX drama, set in the world of ball culture at the height of the AIDS epidemic, will end after its upcoming third season, which premieres May 2. Showrunner Steven Canals revealed on Twitter that the decision was made to end the series after three seasons "because we reached the intended ending of our story." 

In a longer statement, he spoke about what the show meant to him. 

"'Write the TV show you want to watch!' That's what I was told in 2014 while completing my MFA in screenwriting," he shared. "At the time we weren't seeing very many Black and Latinx characters—that happened to also be LGBTQ+—populating screens. And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot the ‘younger me' deserved. Pose was conceived as a love letter to the underground NY ballroom community, to my beloved New York, to my queer & trans family, to myself."  

Executive producer Ryan Murphy called Pose "one of the creative highlights of my entire career." 

"From the very beginning when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the show, it has been a passion project," he said. "To go from the beginning of my career in the late 90s when it was nearly impossible to get an LGBTQ character on television to Pose—which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time—is a truly full circle moment for me." 

"This show made history behind and in front of the camera, and its legacy runs deep," Murphy continued. "I'm so proud of my fellow creators Steven Canals and Brad Falchuk, and also to exec producer/writer/director Janet Mock who made such an indelible mark with her personal and heartfelt work. Thanks also to Our Lady J for her incredible work as a producer, writer and actress on the show... We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I'm incredibly honored and grateful. Pose's story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever."

FX Chairman John Landgraf had nothing but thanks to give in his own statement. 

"Words cannot truly express my gratitude and appreciation for those who have given FX and the world the gift that is Pose," he said. "Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, our incomparable cast and their collaborators created a masterpiece and, in doing so, have left an indelible legacy that will open doors, new doors, for the trans community." 

The final season will take place in the '90s, and consist of seven episodes. Here's how FX describes the final season: "It's 1994 and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse's aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell (Billy Porter) contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy." 

Pose is not the only show preparing their series finales. Scroll down to see everything else that's ending this year, and prepare for some tough goodbyes. 

FX
Pose (FX)

NBC
Superstore (NBC)

Superstore is ending with its sixth and current season on NBC. It airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. and the finale will air March 25. 

TVLand
Younger (TV Land/Paramount+)

Younger will end with its seventh season, which will air first on Paramount+ and then on TV Land. It will premiere sometime in 2021. 

Freeform
The Bold Type (Freeform)

The upcoming fifth season of The Bold Type will be its last. It will premiere later in 2021. 

HBO
Insecure (HBO)

Insecure will end after season five, which will premiere later in 2021. 

Nathan Bolster/The CW
Black Lightning (The CW)

Black Lightning will end after season four, which will premiere later in 2021. However, a spinoff about the character Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) is in the works.

The CW
Supergirl (The CW)

Supergirl will end with season six, which will premiere on The CW later in 2021. 

NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will say goodbye with season eight, premiering later in 2021. 

Syfy
Wynonna Earp (SYFY)

Wynonna Earp will end with its current fourth season, which returns for its final six episodes on Friday, March 5. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu)

Shrill returns for its third and final season on May 7.

CBS
Mom (CBS)

Mom will be ending with its current eighth season, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS. 

