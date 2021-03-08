How Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar Managed to Pull Off the Impossible With Their Romance

Watch : "She's All That" Turns 22: E! News Rewind

For the more traditional among us, china is considered to be the classic 20th anniversary present. So when Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. hit that particular milestone next September, they might consider shipping off a porcelain piece to their good friend.

Because had their mutual pal not missed her flight to the west coast on that fateful January 2000 day, the I Know What You Did Last Summer costars may have just carried on indefinitely as buddies who have the occasional friendly meal.

Instead, with their dinner companion a no-show, "we decided to still meet and catch up," Gellar shared on Instagram.

And at upscale sushi eatery Asanebo, Gellar did something that left Prinze floored. "A lot of girls back then in Hollywood—as far as the actresses—they didn't eat. They ate salad," the onetime aspiring chef recalled in a 2016 Facebook Live interview. "Sarah came to dinner with me, and we sat down. She ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then killed while it was alive in some oil and said, 'It's popcorn, try.'"

As she popped the crustacean in her mouth, everything kind of clicked: "I was like, 'yo, my girl is legit.'"