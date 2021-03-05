Go Inside Pamela Anderson's $15 Million Malibu Home

Watch : Pamela Anderson Does Live TV From Bed With New Husband

Baywatch alum Pamela Anderson is leaving the California beach—and the United States in general.

The 53-year-old actress is selling her luxury beachfront home in Malibu for $14.9 million to live full-time in her native Canada with her new husband Dan Hayhurst, E! News has confirmed.

Anderson's 5,500 square-foot Malibu house contains two stories, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and is located in a gated community. While the property comes with its own pool and spa, neighborhood residents can also access a private entrance to the beach.

The home contains an open concept living room and kitchen with slab stone counters and custom cabinetry. One of the bathrooms contains a Picasso-style bathtub. The second story has a private balcony and wood deck. There is also a guesthouse on the property, which spans more than 6,000 square feet.

The listing agent, Tomer Fridman of The Fridman group, said in a statement to E! News, "The homeowner was instrumental in executing the vision of a sustainable lifestyle with a thoughtfully sourced nod inspired by iconic mid-century architecture yet keeping the contemporary beach lifestyle within the legendary Malibu Colony enclave."

The star bought the land in 2000 for $1.8 million and commissioned the construction of the home, which she has tried to sell a couple of times over the years, property records show.