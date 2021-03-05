Watch Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Meet Her "Idol" Michelle Obama

The journey of becoming never ends, according to Michelle Obama.

During a virtual chat with Dwyane Wade's 13-year-old Zaya Wade, the former First Lady dropped gems about growing up and learning about one's self.

At the beginning of the call, Zaya was truly all of us as she admitted her split feeling of nervousness and excitement about meeting Michelle. "I'm meeting an idol," she expressed. "I'm literally meeting an idol, but like just preparing for this moment for so long but I'm very excited today. I also get to miss one of my classes, so you know…"

The two icons—have you seen Zaya's wardrobe?—went on to discuss Michelle's novel, Becoming, which released in November 2018, and the teen asked for advice on how to thrive through the teen years.

"Well, like you have and currently are, you know," Michelle pointed out. "I am just so proud of you being an amazing role model and embracing your truth. Right? You're already doing this so maybe this is for some other young people that are listening."