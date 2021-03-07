Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes & Heart Attack After Overdose

Forget the awards, we were all about the transformations that went down at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Ben Stiller's new silver fox status left viewers stunned when he took the stage to present, while Tiffany Haddish's new buzzcut almost perfectly making her bronze gown.

But the hair changes weren't reserved just for the awards show as Gigi Hadid made her return to the runway with a fiery new hair color that fans went wild for. "Driver's License" singer Olivia Rodrigo debuted her retro new 'do in a stylish selfie and Scott Disick decided to switch up his look for the third time in less than a month, proving it's just as hard to keep up with the Lord as it is with the Kardashians.

Plus, Demi Lovato shared an inspiring message about body positivity and self-acceptance with her followers.