Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on That Cleavage-Baring Gown: "They Are Back in the Stable"

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Viral 2021 Golden Globes Look

Fans couldn't get enough of Jamie Lee Curtis' gorgeous look at the 2021 Golden Globes over the weekend, but they might have to wait a while for another similar moment from the star.

Curtis was a guest on the Today show on Thursday, March 4, where she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she was delighted to get all gussied up in the plunging yellow gown she wore to the ceremony on Feb. 28. During the big event, the 62-year-old actress presented the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, which went to The Mauritanian's Jodie Foster.

"I'm 62 years old, and I've been wearing black leggings for a year," Curtis said on Today. "And so the truth of the matter is, I'm an actress, and I was privileged to be asked to present at the Golden Globes, and I decided to suit up and show up."