All the Details on Katharine McPhee's "Wonderful" First Week of Motherhood

Katharine McPhee couldn't be happier as a new mom.
A source close to the 36-year-old performer tells E! News exclusively that Katharine is "so excited" to have welcomed her first child with husband David Foster. The 71-year-old music producer's team confirmed the baby boy's arrival to E! News on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
"Katharine, David and the baby are all doing great," the insider reveals. "Katharine is so excited that the baby is finally here. She had been waiting to be a mom for a long time, and couldn't be any happier that the time has come."
A second source connected to Katharine tells E! News exclusively that the Scorpion alum is successfully balancing work with her newly expanded family.
"Katharine is having a wonderful time as a mother, and next up, she'll soon be promoting her new show Country Comfort on Netflix," the individual shares.
Katharine was a guest on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast on Monday, March 1, where she recalled that the "biggest challenge" during her recent pregnancy was her fear she would experience a "relapse" with her eating disorder. She previously entered an intensive treatment program in October 2005 after struggling with bulimia.
"I had such a distortion of the way that I looked," the former American Idol runner-up said on the podcast about her maternity journey. "I look back at these pictures, and my husband was documenting like every day, because I'd be like, 'Take a picture of me now. Am I showing?' And I look back and I'm like, Oh, my god, why was I so hard on myself?"
E! News learned in October 2020 that the couple, who tied the knot in June 2019, was expecting their first child. David is also dad to Allison Jones Foster, Amy Skylark Foster, Sara Foster, Erin Foster and Jordan Foster.
"Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David," a source shared in October. "They weren't necessarily trying for a baby but were open to it happening this year. Since work has slowed down for both of them, they knew this year would be a great time for it to happen."
We're excited to learn more about the new bundle of joy, and one thing we know for certain is that the lullaby game in this musical household is guaranteed to be top-notch.