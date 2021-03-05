Paris Hilton Says She Was "Shocked" By Sarah Silverman's Apology for 2007 Joke

Watch : Paris Hilton Calls Out David Letterman & Sarah Silverman

Paris Hilton is all about growth.

The This Is Paris podcast host recently opened up about the "cruel" and "mean" treatment she was subjected to in the 'aughts, revealing how "painful" it was to be the butt of the joke for comedians like David Letterman and Sarah Silverman.

Following her candid confessions, Sarah, who roasted the socialite at the 2007 MTV VMAs, extended an apology on The Sarah Silverman Podcast.

"The crowd went bananas, and while I was thrilled at the success of my monologue, I remember spotting her in the audience, I really do, and I remember seeing that look on her face and my heart sank," the comedian recalled. "There was a person under there. A couple days later I wrote her a letter apologizing, felt awful and I never heard back, I certainly wouldn't expect to anyways."

Now, Paris admits she never received the letter, but either way, she accepts Sarah's apology.