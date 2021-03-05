Rachel Lindsay Shares Why She’s Accepting Chris Harrison’s Apology: “We Need to Move Forward”

Watch : Chris Harrison Apologizes and Plans His "Bachelor" Return

Rachel Lindsay is choosing to move on after Chris Harrison's apology over controversial comments he made about The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past actions.

On March 4, the longtime host of The Bachelor franchise spoke to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan about the backlash he received for an Extra interview with Lindsay, in which he defended Kirkconnell and cited the "woke police" as the ones being offended by her behavior. Kirkconnell, who is still in the running for Matt James' heart on the current season of The Bachelor, came under fire after after photos of her attending a 2018 party themed after the antebellum south surfaced online.

Shortly after the interview with Lindsay, the host issued an apology, saying he regretted making comments that he said "perpetuates racism," and would step away from the franchise for the time being.

At the time, Lindsay said she was hurt by Harrison's comments, as well as his initial apology to her and those offended by his comments. As she said on her podcast Higher Learning with Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan, "It wasn't until people start talking, people start demanding for different things, that he then apologized to me and then apologized publicly."