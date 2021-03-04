Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals the Significance of Her "11 11" Wrist Tattoo

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

Rumor Has It Jennifer Aniston just revealed the meaning behind her famous "11 11" wrist tattoo.

For years, fans have speculated about what drove the Friends actress to get the numbers inked on the inside of her wrist. Potential theories pointed to Jen's lucky number, a tribute to her beloved dogs or even her birthday, Feb. 11.

Now, according to her friend Andrea Benewald, it seems those predictions weren't far off.

On Feb. 11, Andrea shared a birthday tribute to Jennifer, writing on Instagram, "Can't wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11 11"

Her post revealed that both she and Jen got the spiritual ink, and a few weeks later on Andrea's birthday, the A-lister shared the same photo.

"Happy birthday to my forever sister from another mister @andreabenewald," the Horrible Bosses actress wrote. "37 years and counting. And the best is yet to come."

When Jennifer first shared a glimpse of the tattoo in 2018, People was told by a source close to the actress that the 11's symbolized her birthday and late dog Norman, a Welsh Corgie-Terrier that died in 2011. Jennifer previously had Norman's name inked on the inside of her foot.