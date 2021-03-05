Married to Medicine Sneak Peek Reveals Where Dr. Jackie & Dr. Simone Stand

Watch : "Married to Medicine's" Dr. Jackie on Her Marriage

A Married to Medicine friendship could be on the mend.

The Bravo series returns this Sunday, March 7, and fans are surely eager to learn whether or not Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore are back to being best friends following the tumultuous season seven reunion. Was there an even bigger fallout after the cameras turned off? Was Dr. Jackie's close friendship with Dr. Heavenly Kimes just too much for Dr. Simone? The questions are endless.

Luckily, E! has an exclusive sneak peek that provides some answers.

In the below clip from the season eight premiere, Dr. Simone can be seen talking to Toya Bush-Harris about the unfortunate situation.

"I wasn't really angry with Jackie—hurt, disappointed—but I was never really angry," she says. "I wasn't mad. I was hurt. Jackie was always the middle man in all of my problems with Heavenly. Last year she chose to stay out of it."