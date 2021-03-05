How to Watch the 2021 Grammys on TV and Online

The 2021 Grammys will be here before you know it.
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, DaBaby, Coldplay, Jhené Aiko, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Billie Eilish and more of this year's top musicians are all nominated, and we can't wait to see who takes home the gold come Sunday, March 14.
While details surrounding the ceremony are still being unveiled, but the Recording Academy is currently touting the award show as "quarantine-friendly and partly virtual."
Read on for more details!
Who is hosting the Grammys?
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will emcee music's biggest night. This year marks the comedian's first time hosting the Grammys.
"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Noah said in a statement. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!"
When are the Grammys and what time do they start?
Sunday, March 14 is the big day. E! will be bringing you all the must-know details and non-stop coverage of the event starting at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST.
Additionally preceding the show is the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony—streaming live internationally via Grammy.com beginning at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET—where the bulk of the 83 category awards will be given out. Afterward, you can tune into the Grammy Live Pre-Show and Red Carpet coverage on GRAMMY.com and Facebook Live.
The 2021 Grammy Awards then begin promptly at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST on CBS.
Where are the Grammys held?
For now, concrete details are far and few between. The Staples Center in Los Angeles has been the home of the Grammys since 2000—with the exception of the 2003 and 2018 ceremonies—but due to the ongoing pandemic and COVID-19 regulations, this year's ceremony will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which is located right next door to Staples Center.
"It includes some areas around that location, as well as outside and on some of the rooftops, so I think it will be an exciting look for the show," Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, told ET in January. "Something a little bit different."
These plans are, of course, subject to change.
How do you watch the Grammys?
The Grammy Awards are airing exclusively on CBS and CBS All Access. To watch, you'll need cable, a subscription to CBS All Access or a service that includes CBS—YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV and AT&T TV Now typically do, but you'll have to double-check by plugging in your zip code in on their welcome pages.
Who are the Grammy nominees?
Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch with six each. Other notable nominees include Brittany Howard, John Beasley, Justin Bieber, Phoebe Bridgers, David Frost and Megan Thee Stallion.
Who is performing at the Grammys?
To be determined! The Recording Academy has yet to announce this year's slate of performers or presenters.
Anything else we should be on the lookout for?
The Black Music Collective, a newly launched initiative by the Recording Academy, will host its inaugural Grammy Week event on Wednesday, March 10 at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST in celebration of Black creators' and professionals' countless contributions to the music industry. Set to attend and/or perform at the virtual event—which will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com—are Yolanda Adams, H.E.R., PJ Morton, John Legend, Issa Rae and more.
Then, on Friday, March 12 at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST, MusiCares will present Music on a Mission, a virtual broadcast and fundraising event featuring new performances from BTS, HAIM, Jhené Aiko and more, along with performances from the MusiCares vault featuring Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty and Usher. Tickets are on sale now on MusiCares.org.