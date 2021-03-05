How to Watch the 2021 Grammys on TV and Online

Watch : Beyonce & Taylor Swift Lead 2021 Grammy Nominations

The 2021 Grammys will be here before you know it.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, DaBaby, Coldplay, Jhené Aiko, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Billie Eilish and more of this year's top musicians are all nominated, and we can't wait to see who takes home the gold come Sunday, March 14.

While details surrounding the ceremony are still being unveiled, but the Recording Academy is currently touting the award show as "quarantine-friendly and partly virtual."

Read on for more details!

Who is hosting the Grammys?

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will emcee music's biggest night. This year marks the comedian's first time hosting the Grammys.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Noah said in a statement. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!"