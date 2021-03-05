Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Nazanin Mandi Reveals What's in Her Bag

Dreamcatcher star Nazanin Mandi shared the beauty products, books and snacks you can find in her Givenchy handbag any day of the week.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 05, 2021 1:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleExclusivesShoppingCelebritiesShop With E!Daily Deals
E-Comm: Nazanin Mandi Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nazanin Mandi knows the power of a good accessory.

Whether she's shooting a new campaign or on-set filming a new movie, the actress is the first to admit her set handbag is essential for a successful day. As she explained to E! News, "I'm the type of woman that needs to be prepared for anything, which means whatever I put in my bag is important and intentional."

Before celebrating the release of her new horror movie Dreamcatcher in theaters now, Nazanin was gracious enough to open up her Givenchy bag and share all the beauty products, books and essentials she had inside.

As you start exploring and shopping for your new favorite item, Nazanin has one piece of advice for fans hoping to feel their absolute best.

read
Phaedra Parks Reveals What's in Her Bag

"Find what nourishes YOU: Mind, body and spirit," she shared. "Be open to trying new things but remember what may enhance another may not work for you and that's OK. Use what makes you feel your most authentic self. And lastly, who we surround ourselves with and what we consume mentally and physically impacts our best selves daily, choose wisely." 

Nazanin Mandi
Body Glow

Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil: "It's just the right amount of shimmer, long lasting and non-sticky." 

Nazanin Mandi
Hair

Ouidad Going Up! Volumizing Texture Spray: "Texture spray that doesn't dry out my hair, gives the perfect amount of volume and leaves no residue." 

Oribe Hair Refresher: "The sense smells amazing and it's long lasting."

Nazanin Mandi
Lips, Lotion and Fragrance

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm and Fresh Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm: "I love the hydration and non-sticky application."

Caudalie Hand and Nail Cream: "Long lasting hydration"

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum: "One of my favorite scents of all time. Every time I wear it, I feel extremely grown and sexy."

Nazanin Mandi
Face Prep

KNC Beauty Masks: "Extremely hydrating, easy to apply and leaves my face feeling soft and supple"

Fenty Beauty What it Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray: "My midday face refresher. Very hydrating, calming and I also use it to set my make up"

Nazanin Mandi
Face

Ole Henriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub: "One of my favorite scrubs, I love how fine the texture is it doesn't feel like I'm ripping my skin."

Fresh's Soy Cleanser and Vitamin Nectar Face Cream: "Cleaner removes all my makeup gently and the lotion is just the right amount of hydration and pairs great with my makeup."

"I mix YSL Pure Shots and Summer Fridays CC Me Serum for a hydrating long lasting glow."

Nazanin Mandi
Everyday Essentials

"Of course my Saint Laurent card holder (When I don't want bring my large wallet to set), favorite gum and healthy granola bar, AirPods, Blink eye drops (so lubricating) and of course my Fenty Beauty lip gloss. It's the color that literally looks good on everyone."

Nazanin Mandi
Books

"These are three of my favorite books I take with me EVERYWHERE...two for my passion of acting and one for my spirit and a life coaching tool inspiration."

Buy Now: You Can Heal Your Life 

On Method Acting

The Intent to Live: Achieving Your True Potential As An Actor

Trending Stories

1

What Meghan Markle’s Friends & Colleagues Said About Bullying Claims

2

John Stamos Shares Unseen Full House Photo With Elizabeth Olsen

3

Paris Hilton Says She Was "Shocked" By Sarah Silverman's Apology

Looking for even more skincare must haves? We compiled this month's best new beauty products.

Trending Stories

1

What Meghan Markle’s Friends & Colleagues Said About Bullying Claims

2

John Stamos Shares Unseen Full House Photo With Elizabeth Olsen

3

Paris Hilton Says She Was "Shocked" By Sarah Silverman's Apology

4

Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian and Her Love Note

5

Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals Significance of Her "11 11" Tattoo