Lamar Odom Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Ex Khloe Kardashian While Rewatching Khloe & Lamar

A trip down memory lane.

Lamar Odom is getting "emotional" reliving his and Khloe Kardashian's E! reality series Khloe & Lamar.

E! is currently airing an every episode ever marathon of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and all its spin-offs leading up to the final season premiere later this month, and the basketball star happened to come across some old episodes that made him very nostalgic this week.

"It's crazy how time flies," Lamar said on Instagram on Wednesday, Mar. 3. "This is the Lamar Odom, Khloe marathon so I just wanted to say, give a shout-out to E! for giving me the opportunity. Shout-out to my ex-wife, Kris Jenner, Kim [Kardashian] for giving me the opportunity to cross over. I'll never forget the day I got married on TV. I get a little bit emotional watching it."

Lamar continued to gush about his ex and former in-laws in his IG caption.