This Month's Best New Beauty Products: March 2021 Edition

There's already so many new beauty products to try this month!

By Emily Spain Mar 04, 2021 9:14 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Our weakness? New beauty products!

This month is set to be a major month in terms of beauty launches, so get your credit cards ready! Whether you're in need of new makeup or a skincare upgrade, cult-favorite brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty and more are dropping products that just might change your life. So start spring cleaning your vanities and cabinets because you'll want to make room for transformative serums, ultra-hydrating moisturizers, brow pencils and much more!

Scroll below to check out our favorite March beauty launches so far.

Why Women Everywhere Love Rihanna’s Fashion & Beauty Empire

The Makeup Set + The Beauty Bag

Glossier just launched the cutest beauty bag! And with the bundle, you'll get three of the brand's bestsellers (Cloud Paint + Boy Brow + Lash Slick) and the new bag to store everything.

$78
$60
Glossier

Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara

Get the voluminous lashes of your dreams with this 36-hour extreme lengthening mascara that helps build 40% longer lashes! And it won't smudge or flake. 

$27
Ulta

Cold Plasma Plus+ The Intensive Hydrating Complex

Packed with peptides, Vitamin C Ester and a Vegetable Triglyceride Complex, this ultra-hydrating moisturizer will smooth, firm and even skin tone.

$179
Perricone MD

James Read 20 Minute Self-Tan Collection

Warmer weather is around the corner! In just 20 minutes you can develop a glow, which makes this kit great for days when you're in a pinch. This set includes the tanning mouse, Glow20 Face Serum and a tanning mitt.

$50
QVC

Charlotte Tilbury Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial Treatment

Charlotte Tilbury's latest product features a resurfacing AHA/BHA/PHA-acid blend and hydrating polyglutamic acid to help you achieve youthful-looking skin.

$70
Sephora

Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint

Launching on March 5, this skin-enhancing body tint offers a buildable, blendable coverage that will leave you glowing. Literally!

 

$48
Fenty Beauty

Beekman 1802 Golden Booster Amla Berry Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Made with Amla Berry, Vitamin C, Holy Basil, Ashwagandha and Carrot Oil, this transformative serum will visibly boost skin's brightness, even out skin tone, help protect skin from environmental damage, and reduce the appearance of dark spots and acne scars.

$23
Ulta

International Women's Day - Limited Edition Teeth Whitening System

The female-founded company just released the ultimate self-care kit! Featuring artwork by Jonelle James/Florealie, this set includes 28 teeth whitening strips, comforting gum oil, whitening toothpaste, a jade roller, a gua sha facial massager, a bamboo toothbrush and lip sheet mask!

$60
Ulta

Huda Beauty #BombBrows Microshade Brow Pencil

We're obsessed with Huda Beauty's new brow pencil! Not only is it an ultra-fine, retractable brow pencil, it's waterproof, too!

$17
Sephora

In case you missed out on last month's beauty launches, check out February 2021's Best New Beauty Products!

