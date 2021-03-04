How Lori Loughlin Is Adjusting to Freedom During Mossimo Giannulli's Prison Sentence

Watch : Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Less Than 2 Months

Lori Loughlin can't wait to have a full house once again.

More than two months after completing her prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, the 56-year-old actress is trying to get back to normal. At the same time, Mossimo Giannulli's ongoing sentence appears to make it difficult to completely move on.

"Lori has moved into her new house and taken some time to get situated and settled," a source close to the Fuller House star exclusively told E! News. "She's focused on the new house and moving forward. With Mossimo in prison, it is still a very stressful time. She has her girls around and they come over frequently. But it's still difficult without Mossimo there and they all feel a big void."

Back in November 2020, Mossimo, 57, reported to a prison in Lompoc, Calf. to begin his five-month sentence. He is expected to be released in April 2021 when he will be able to reunite with his wife and their two daughters Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella Giannulli, 22.